McLaughlin in driver’s seat for Bathurst dream

SCOTT McLaughlin will go all out for Bathurst glory with the Ford top gun declaring his 598-point championship lead will allow him to "win it or bin it'' at Mount Panorama next month.

The DJR/Team Penske pilot declared this week his back-to-back championship bid would be put on hold in a whatever it takes bid to win his first Bathurst.

"We have the luxury of being almost 600 points ahead in the championship,'' McLaughlin said.

"That is basically two rounds so I can afford to drop a round like Bathurst if it all goes wrong. I have the opportunity to throw the championship out the window and have an almighty crack.''

A Bathurst crown is the glaring omission in McLaughlin's bursting at the seams trophy cabinet.

"Everybody knows this is the last box I need to tick,'' McLaughlin said.

"I still have a lot of time to get it done and I don't have to win it this year. But I have a fast car and I feel I have a very good shot.''

McLaughlin has set a cracking pace this season. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Leading nearest rival Shane van Gisbergen by 598 points following his last-start win in New Zealand, McLaughlin is not concerned about the prospect of a crash at Bathurst in a mindset that will allow him to push for the win.

"It is more a luxury than a pressure release,'' McLaughlin said.

"It means I do not have to worry about the championship when I go through all that thought process stuff. It gives me a chance to just have a crack and it is nice to be able to go to Bathurst thinking about the one race only. I am treating it as one race only which is cool.''