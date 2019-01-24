Glimpse into F1’s future is frightening

About the only thing this car won't do is fly. Picture: McLaren

Is this what Formula One race cars will look like in 2050?

McLaren has released radical images of how they think the future of the sport will look.

The battery-powered F1 cars will be capable of speeds of more than 500km/h, with aerodynamic bodywork that changes shape mid-race to give cars even better downforce.

The F1 outfit conducted extensive research looking at technological, economic, environmental, political and societal trends while also consulting with fans to ask them what they'd like to see in the future.

The car will be powered by an electric motor and will feature a driver and an Artificial Intelligence co-pilot - just like spaceships in Hollywood movies.

McLaren say tracks will change to suit the cars and feature "huge sidewinding banks, E-pitlanes for charging the cars, transparent roof facilities for fans to get as close to the action, tracks adaptable to extreme weather and blackout zones with no communication or AI assistance for the driver".

The drivers too will be getting a makeover with "a reinforced G-suit to deal with extreme high speeds".

Fans will also be able to interact with the car, getting multiple camera angles and instant race data.

E-sports racers can also compete in the race simultaneously and in real-time using virtual reality.

Rodi Basso, Motorsport Director of McLaren Applied Technologies, said: "At McLaren we never stand still.

"We are always looking to innovate to find the solution for tomorrow today.

"In recent years, we have seen concepts and ideas about how a Formula One car could look and operate in the future.

"However, this is the first time anyone has given detailed thought and insight into a viable vision of motorsport in the future.

"This is a hugely exciting and thought-provoking vision.

"One that includes the views of fans, university students, McLaren's drivers and our talented team at McLaren Applied Technologies.

"Our hope is for this to stimulate debate about how motorsport responds to changes in technology and sports entertainment trends to ensure we can meet the needs of fans in 2050."

