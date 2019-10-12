McInnes’ big chance

CRICKET: When Brothers player Josh McInnes gets a chance to bowl today, he better make it count with his first delivery.

The all-rounder has the chance to get a hat-trick when Brothers face Maryborough today at Salter Oval in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

In the first round of the competition, two weeks ago, he took the final two wickets of the contest against Past Highs to create the chance.

He got Jason Bing with his first and Keegan Lankowski with his second.

“It was a bit of a shock, I didn’t expect it,” he said.

“I haven’t really been thinking about bowling this week, I don’t want to ruin it.”

If McInnes does get a wicket with his first ball today, he would have done something that has only been done three times in Test cricket in more than 140 years.

Only Merv Hughes, Courtney Walsh and Jermaine Lawson have taken a hat-trick over two innings.

It would also be McInnes ‘ first ever hat-trick in seniors.

“I’ve taken one in school cricket but never one in seniors,” he said.

So how does he intend on getting the elusive feat?

“Well I’ll get a bowl, I’ll definitely remind the captain,” he said.

“I’m going to try and get it on the stumps and hope it happens from there.”

Brothers will take on Maryborough, weather permitting, at 11am.