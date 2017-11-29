Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

McDonald's launches new Big Mac for summer

The Big Mac BLT ... a towering wonder of beef and pork with a respectable amount of salad
The Big Mac BLT ... a towering wonder of beef and pork with a respectable amount of salad
by Simone Mitchell

AS IF it wasn't hard enough choosing what to order during those high-pressure moments at the Macca's drive-through, they've added yet another burger to make the job even more difficult.

McDonald's is launching a new burger - the Big Mac BLT - and it goes on sale from 10.30am today.

A new Big Mac to wrap your laughing gear around
A new Big Mac to wrap your laughing gear around

 

"To help customers go full summer as the temperature rises, we're pairing our iconic Big Mac with an Aussie favourite - the BLT - to serve up one of our classics with a twist," explains Jo Feeney, director of marketing for McDonald's Australia.

"The Big Mac BLT is a Big Mac just as our customers know it, with the addition of fresh tomatoes and tasty bacon.

"We know Australians love to try new takes on our classic menu items and I'm sure the Big Mac BLT is going to be a hit. It's definitely going to be a favourite of mine this summer."

They will also be bringing back their sweet mustard dipping sauce as of today. If you haven't tried that on fries, you haven't lived.

 

The sweet mustard dipping sauce, which is back and as yellow as ever
The sweet mustard dipping sauce, which is back and as yellow as ever

The Big Mac BLT will be on the menu for summer only, while the sweet mustard dipping sauce is back on the menu permanently.

Both are available in-store and via UberEATS.

Topics:  burger food mcdonad's

REVEALED: The Waves' $6m plan for sport facility

REVEALED: The Waves' $6m plan for sport facility

A $6 million plan to revamp an existing sports complex in Bundaberg has taken a step forward with the proposal now before council.

Woman intended to stay overnight but drove drunk

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told McAdam blew an alcohol reading of 0.194 - nearly four times the legal limit.

McAdam told officers she drank vodka and around 15 beers

One Nation thrives where Labor fails

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson as she leaves the campaign party house in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast.Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

But this is the problem with modern politics.

MASTERS REBORN: Empty buildings about to be resurrected

Home Consortium has taken a $1 billion gamble on resurrecting 40 former Masters sites to create a new shopping centre format. Picture: Alan Quinney

"There were lots of empty centres, people out of work, tumbleweeds."

Local Partners

Best pubs in Queensland: No better spot than up the Creek

BEYOND the Story Bridge and the River Cats and even the purple bloom of the jacarandas in spring, this hotel effortlessly crystallises the spirit of Brisbane.

Snot hack: Controversial way to unblock baby's blocked nose

The mum holds her daughter's face still as she prepares to squeeze saline up her nostril.

It is known as a “saline lavage or irrigation”.

'OVERWHELMED': Amazing gift for brain cancer sufferer

FIGHTER: Bella Bates is fighting brain cancer. She and her family were given a donation by Angel Flight.

Rotary and Angel Flight's generosity helps family

Transplants, cancer: Years of illness but shines at formal

LEFT: Jess Watkins with her dog Keada RIGHT: Jess Watkins at her formal.

Liver transplants, lymphoma fail to dent teen's thirst for life

'It's traumatic': Coast woman does job no one else wants

Anita Trimarchi is caring for orphaned ringtail possums.

It's a job no one wants to do and a sight most people ignore

SECRET: Local engineer works on new car product

IT'S A SECRET: Nigel Petrie, left, and Warren Cooper look over an engine part they're working on in Nigel's 1989 Nissan Silvia for a prominent Australian automotive company to take onto the international market.

There's a radical engine part taking shape in a South Grafton shed.

Why you can't stop eating salted caramel, according to science

But why would I want to?