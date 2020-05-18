Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

McDonald's forced to close 12 restaurants over COVID-19

by Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2020 8:40 AM

 

The CEO of McDonald's Australia has flagged that further infections are possible after a dozen restaurants across Melbourne were forced to shut due to a delivery driver testing positive for COVID-19.

"We have identified all those restaurants," CEO Andrew Gregory told Today. "The chances of further infections - it is possible, but the actions we are taking are about making sure we minimise further infections."

The delivery driver was asymptomatic when he made the deliveries.

coronaviruspromo

While host Karl Stefanovic noted it was "obviously very upsetting" for McDonald's staff, Mr Gregory said it was the right decision to shut all the affected stores.

"It is a difficult decision but it is the right one to make. As soon as we were aware, we worked with our franchisees to immediately close the restaurant. That's the most important thing."

He could not say how long the affected restaurants will be shut for. "It depends. We will be deep cleaning restaurants and we will make sure it will open with staff not from those restaurants," he said.

Any employees who had been in contact with the driver have been contacted, he said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 outbreak editors picks maccas mcdonald's melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grower eager for return to normality

        premium_icon Grower eager for return to normality

        News Local grower Andrew Martens is waiting for the coronavirus impacts to pass so he can return to planting as normal.

        Increase in parvovirus affecting unvaccinated dogs

        premium_icon Increase in parvovirus affecting unvaccinated dogs

        News Vets are urging dog owners to vaccinate their dogs against parvovirus after seeing...

        Retirees adapt within village community

        premium_icon Retirees adapt within village community

        News “The unique challenges presented by the pandemic have also been the inspiration for...

        Property sale 55 years in the making

        premium_icon Property sale 55 years in the making

        News The selling agent said the sale was something not seen before in the region.