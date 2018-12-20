Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early.
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early. Chris Ison ROK310816cmaccas1
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s is giving away free McFlurrys

by Cassandra Kopp
20th Dec 2018 12:11 PM

THE kind folks over at McDonald's Australia are helping fans celebrate the weather heating up by slinging up to 25,000 free McFlurrys.

The icy treat is available with any McDonald's ordered exclusively via McDelivery on the Uber Eats app and customers will have the choice of a McFlurry with Cadbury Crunchie pieces, Oreo cookies or M&M minis by using the promotional code MCFLURRY2018.

This special offer is available from today until December 26 or until stocks last, so get in quick.

editors picks fast food free food mcdonalds mcflurrys

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    Education THE naughtiest state school students in the Bundaberg region have been exposed with disciplinary report cards revealing who got an F for behaviour.

    Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    premium_icon Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    Business Five days left to finalise your last-minute stocking-fillers

    Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    premium_icon Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    Politics The "sugar baby” scandal is the latest to rock the Nationals Party

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Environment Child taken to hospital after suspected irukandji jellyfish sting

    Local Partners