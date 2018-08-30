McDonald’s launches insane new menu item

McDONALD'S has today launched a new menu item, the Apple Pie McFlurry, in a collaboration with UberEats.

Maccas says one in four people who order an Apple Pie on Ubert Eats also order a Sundae, so they decided to launch a hybrid of the two desserts to save customers from having to "hack" the menu with their own inventions.

The McFlurry's vanilla soft serve ice cream will be topped with pieces of apple pie and warm caramel sauce.

The McDonald’s Apple Pie McFlurry.

The menu item is only available on Uber Eats from today until Tuesday, September 4, but from next Wednesday it will be sold in all McDonald's restaurants around the country.

In honour of this popular menu hack landing a permanent spot on the Maccas menu, we've rounded up 10 of the best McDonald's menu hacks. You're welcome.

1. OREO MILKSHAKE

Order a vanilla or chocolate milkshake and ask for the Oreos to be mixed in for an extra 50 cents.

2. MULTI MEAT BURGER

That's right: this is beef, chicken and fish stacked in one bun. Ask for a burger, Filet-O-Fish and a McChicken. Private assembly required.

3. GARDEN SALAD WITH CHICKEN PATTY

Order a garden salad and a single chicken patty. You will need to DIY the cutting of the chicken but once that's done you've got a delicious chicken salad for just a few bucks.

4. PLAIN SUNDAE WITH M&MS

Read: The poor man's McFlurry. M&M's can be substituted for any topping.

5. THE STEAMED BUN

Have you ever noticed how the Filet-O-Fish bun is different to all the others? It's lighter and more pillowy because it's steamed rather than toasted like the regular sesame bun.

You can ask for a steamed bun with any burger, which will also guarantee your meal is made fresh.

6. BIG MAC SAUCE ON ANYTHING

You can add Big Mac sauce to anything: nuggets, fries, wraps, salads. Honestly why wouldn't you?

7. APPLE PIE AND ICE CREAM

Soft serve + apple pie = happiness. It's a proven equation.

8. SOFT SERVE AND ESPRESSO

Order a soft serve with a single shot of coffee.

9. CHICKEN BIG MAC

People having been ordering the Bic Mac sans beef, add chicken for years. But lucky for us, this is now an official menu item.

10. McCREPE

Want delicious Instagram cafe-worthy crepes on a Maccas budget? Hot cakes + yoghurt cup = McCrepes.