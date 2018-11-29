McDermott in Reds squad next year

UNION: The Super Rugby finals hopes of the Queensland Reds in next year's Super Rugby competition could rely on a player from the Rum City.

Bundaberg's Tate McDermott has officially made the Reds squad for next year after impressing this season in the developing squad.

The 20-year-old made his debut in the competition and overall made eight appearances as the Reds finished 13th in the competition.

He then continued his good form for Queensland Country helping the side to make this year's National Rugby Championship decider earlier this month.

The side was unable to beat Fiji in the final.

His performances for the state, combined with appearances for the Australian under-20 team, have seen him rewarded with a deal to remain at the Red and be part of the main squad.

He was named in the 27-man squad that was retained.

McDermott said the focus for him next year was making the number nine position, scrum half, his own.

"I'm better for (having played eight games) and I'm pretty happy with how that all went (this year),” he told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

"I've still got a lot of work to do to see how far the game can take me.

"I'm just looking at cementing that No.9 jersey for Queensland right now and if I'm able to do that, and if I'm playing good footy, then I'll look at Wallabies but at the moment that isn't really in my sights.”

McDermott is currently having a break with the Reds to start training for next season soon.