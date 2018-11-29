Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundy's Tate McDermott is back for the Reds.
Bundy's Tate McDermott is back for the Reds. Contributed
Sport

McDermott in Reds squad next year

Shane Jones
by
29th Nov 2018 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION: The Super Rugby finals hopes of the Queensland Reds in next year's Super Rugby competition could rely on a player from the Rum City.

Bundaberg's Tate McDermott has officially made the Reds squad for next year after impressing this season in the developing squad.

The 20-year-old made his debut in the competition and overall made eight appearances as the Reds finished 13th in the competition.

He then continued his good form for Queensland Country helping the side to make this year's National Rugby Championship decider earlier this month.

The side was unable to beat Fiji in the final.

His performances for the state, combined with appearances for the Australian under-20 team, have seen him rewarded with a deal to remain at the Red and be part of the main squad.

He was named in the 27-man squad that was retained.

McDermott said the focus for him next year was making the number nine position, scrum half, his own.

"I'm better for (having played eight games) and I'm pretty happy with how that all went (this year),” he told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

"I've still got a lot of work to do to see how far the game can take me.

"I'm just looking at cementing that No.9 jersey for Queensland right now and if I'm able to do that, and if I'm playing good footy, then I'll look at Wallabies but at the moment that isn't really in my sights.”

McDermott is currently having a break with the Reds to start training for next season soon.

bundaberg rugby queensland reds tate mcdermott
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Chance of rain could be 'double-edged sword' for fire sites

    Chance of rain could be 'double-edged sword' for fire sites

    News THE highly anticipated westerly trough which was a concern for everyone fighting fires has now moved off shore.

    • 29th Nov 2018 10:30 AM
    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    News Round Hill fire racing down from Deepwater National Park, 5 days on

    WOUNDING, ASSAULT AND CRASH: Four hospitalised overnight

    premium_icon WOUNDING, ASSAULT AND CRASH: Four hospitalised overnight

    News 4 people hospitalised after crash, wounding and assault in region

    Queensland's greatest 100 sporting heroes: 10-1

    premium_icon Queensland's greatest 100 sporting heroes: 10-1

    Sport From 100 to one - we look at the Queensland greats of sport

    Local Partners