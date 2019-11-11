McCracken lands silver at titles

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 10: Rheed McCracken of Australia looks on ahead of the first round of the 100m T34 on Day Four of the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 Dubai on November 10, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 10: Rheed McCracken of Australia looks on ahead of the first round of the 100m T34 on Day Four of the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 Dubai on November 10, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

ATHLETICS: The quest for gold at the World Para Athletic championships is still on for Bundaberg’s Rheed McCracken.

And his legacy as one of Australia’s greatest Paralympic athletes is continuing to grow.

McCracken won silver in the 100m in the T34 class at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Monday morning.

The Bundaberg wheelchair athlete finished second behind Walid Ktila again who claimed his fourth straight gold medal in the event with a time of 14.99 seconds.

McCracken finished more than half a second behind Ktila after the Tunisian was able to get a better start and hold his margin.

“It’s hard, because I feel so happy to be on the podium, and I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but I felt I was in really good form this year,” McCracken said to Paralympics Australia.

“ I suppose you’re never too sure how things will pan out with Walid [Ktila].

“I got a win over him earlier this year so I thought that put me in good stead. It’s just one of those things.

“I’m still happy to be in second spot because I know lots of people would kill to have a silver medal.”

McCracken will now focus on the 800m, which is his last event at the world titles.

The heats for the events will be on Friday morning Queensland time with the final to be held on Saturday.