McCracken is among the best

TOP COACH: Bingera player Madelyn McCracken takes on United Warriors’ Olivia Whatman in 2017. McCracken has been recognised as one of Bundy’s best coaches.

SPORT: Bundaberg’s Madelyn McCracken hopes her success as one of the best coaches in the region can lead to more taking up the role.

McCracken, the older sister of Australian Paralympian Rheed McCracken, was voted one of the best in the NewsMail’s search to find the best coach in Bundy.

She got the second most votes ahead of Bundaberg Boxing Club coach Sid Blair who won the poll with 20 per cent.

The Waves Rugby League coach Antonio Kaufusi (six per cent), Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin (four per cent), The Waves Footall club coach John Brillante (four per cent) and Bundaberg Golf coach Mick Murnane (four per cent) rounded out the top six.

“To be honest I’m really surprised,” McCracken said.

“I didn’t expect it.”

But when you look at her resume, the accolades are warranted.

McCracken has coached for the past decade at her club Bingera in Football Bundaberg competitions.

The past year she has been coaching the Wide Bay Buccaneers SAP program in under-9.

Some of the best young talent in Wide Bay in football and in Bundaberg have been coached by her.

“I’ve had such good coaching from some good people around me,” McCracken revealed.

“I love coaching and I’ve always wanted to put it back to help those that have helped me.”

McCracken said the focus for her coaching is not about the results but making sure the juniors have fun and be the best they can be.

“The scoreline doesn’t matter, it’s all about working as a team and to the betterment as an individual,” she said.

McCracken’s goals for the future is to get the qualifications required to be a Nationals Premier League coach.

She also hopes her success can lead to more accolades for coaches.

“Coaching is one of those roles that doesn’t get as publicised as it should,” she said.

“It’s a position that people volunteer to do and requires time and effort. Everyone should recognise coaches more.”