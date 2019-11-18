McCracken finishes campaign at the World Para Athletics titles

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 10: Rheed McCracken of Australia looks on ahead of the first round of the 100m T34 on Day Four of the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 Dubai on November 10, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

ATHLETICS: All eyes are now on next year’s Paralympic Games for Bundaberg’s Rheed McCracken after his campaign at the World Para Athletic Championships ended on Saturday.

McCracken finished fifth in the 800m in the T34 class after taking silver in the 100m in the same class last Monday.

The 22-year-old finished third during his heat to qualify for the final but he was unable to repeat the performance in the final.

He did a time of 1:46.67, which was his season’s best but only good enough for fifth.

“I got a bit stuck on the inside but in saying that I didn’t have anything to answer with when the front guys went,” he told Athletics Australia.

“ I tried to race as smart as I could.”

McCracken said despite not medalling in both events, he was content with how he competed.

“I’m pretty happy overall to make two finals make a silver, and get through the competition,” he said.

“I’ve still got work to do on this event (800) and tweak a couple of things in the 100 but I can’t wait for next year.”

McCracken will now prepare for the Australian summer before heading into full preparation for the Paralympic Games.

The Bundaberg wheelchair athlete is likely to be there following his performances at the championships.

Australia, through their performances at the championships, is likely to win a spot at next year’s Paralympics in McCracken’s chosen events.

The Paralympics will be held in Tokyo from August 25 to September 6.