McCracken breaks his own 100m record

FASTEST MAN ALIVE: Bundaberg's Rheed McCracken bettered his world record time in the 100m. Mike Knott BUN240916ATHLETICS17

THERE must be something special about the Swiss town of Nottwil for Bundy's Rheed McCracken.

The Paralympian has for the second year in a row broken the world record in the 100m in the T34 class in Notwill, in central Switzerland.

McCracken set a time of 14.80 seconds in the event at the Nottwil Grand Prix to break his own time of 14.92 seconds that he set almost exactly the same date.

That mark was good enough to beat the previous time of 14.95 set by Paralympian and world champion Walid Ktila.

"You know I really surprised myself actually with that one,” McCracken told Paralympics.org.

"I was hoping to go fast today (Saturday) but I wasn't really expecting that, to be honest.

"After the 200m yesterday I kind of felt that there was an opportunity to go quick here in the 100m and I woke up feeling really good.

"As soon as the gun went I felt comfortable in the first 15 pushes.”

The record also gives McCracken the fastest Australian time and an Oceania record as well.

His time is also significant with a World Para Athletic championships next year and the next Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

McCracken was also successful in his other events at the meet so far.

He claimed the 200m title on the opening day, beating the United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Alhammadi with a time of 26.54 seconds.

McCracken followed it up with second in the 800m behind Alhammadi who won the race by less than three tenths.

The 22-year-old finished his campaign last night on the final day of the competition.