McCracken backs Facer for Div 8

BUNDABERG Paralympian Rheed McCracken has endorsed Division 8 candidate David Facer as the best person to represent the area he grew up in.

With a week to go before the Bundaberg Regional Council Division 8 by-election, the sports champion has lent his support to Mr Facer.

"Our community needs to support candidates like David who live in the locality and looks to the future for developing inclusive areas so that all people get the opportunity to realise their full potential,” McCracken said.

In his youth McCracken was a regular sight on the roads around Avoca, where his family home still is.

Mr Facer was delighted to have the backing of the Paralympic medallist.

"I am proud and humbled to have the commendation of such a respected local Paralympian and look forward to engaging with him on his return to Bundaberg,” he said.

"Rheed's lived experience is invaluable to help shape future direction for our division.”