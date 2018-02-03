Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

McCracken backs Facer for Div 8

MY MAN: Rheed McCracken has endorsed David Facer.
MY MAN: Rheed McCracken has endorsed David Facer. Mike Knott BUN010118RHEED7

BUNDABERG Paralympian Rheed McCracken has endorsed Division 8 candidate David Facer as the best person to represent the area he grew up in.

With a week to go before the Bundaberg Regional Council Division 8 by-election, the sports champion has lent his support to Mr Facer.

"Our community needs to support candidates like David who live in the locality and looks to the future for developing inclusive areas so that all people get the opportunity to realise their full potential,” McCracken said.

In his youth McCracken was a regular sight on the roads around Avoca, where his family home still is.

Mr Facer was delighted to have the backing of the Paralympic medallist.

"I am proud and humbled to have the commendation of such a respected local Paralympian and look forward to engaging with him on his return to Bundaberg,” he said.

"Rheed's lived experience is invaluable to help shape future direction for our division.”

Topics:  bunpol18 by-election david facer rheed mccracken

Bundaberg News Mail
Aged care crisis meeting scheduled

Aged care crisis meeting scheduled

PASSIONATE aged care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown will hold an aged care crisis meeting in Bundaberg to give families an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Rates bill on the way to letterbox

The rates are coming

Your rates bill is on the way

Defence queries officer's version of spit attack

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Police officer cross examined by defence

Police chip in to replace lost pension

GENEROUS: Superintendent Craig Hawkins and Inspector Pat Swindells handed over almost $300 to pensioner Carol Arthurson.

Boys in blue show their true colours

Local Partners