McCallum digs deep to improve the game

HAPPY TO HELP: Coach Onehunga Mata'uiau is in Bundaberg to run a union clinic thanks to the fundraising efforts of Bundaberg's Mitchell McCallum. Mike Knott BUN031018RUGBY11

UNION: The game players play in heaven could do with a few more youngsters like Mitchell McCallum.

The Bundaberg junior is so passionate about the sport and raising the profile in the community that he decided to do something about it.

"When we moved from Sydney to Bundaberg we thought there would be some junior rugby union development,” he said.

"We didn't realise there is but it is for the older men.

"I thought if I can raise some money I could get Onehunga up here to train some kids to play rugby union.”

Onehunga Mata'uiau currently runs Rugby Skills Academy with the Rockhampton based coach travelling around the state teaching children about the game.

Mata'uiau had a distinguished career in the game himself, making four appearances for Samoa in test rugby and playing in New Zealand's top rugby competition.

The 12-year-old said he spent two months raising funds for the visit, which saw Mata'uiau come to The Waves Sports Ground yesterday to teach Bundaberg and District Junior Rugby Union players about the game.

There were 20 players that got to experience the day.

"I sold pot plants at the backyard and jam and marmalade that I made at home,” he said.

"I'm very happy about it that he came.”

McCallum said he's passionate about the sport because it is a game everyone can have a go in but it is hard for those that want to get to the top.

Mata'uiau said he was humbled McCallum did what he did.

He said the day taught kids about the fundamentals of the game including tackling, passing and the key things to make them better players.

The aim for him is to get kids training and learning skills constantly to get the repetition into them.

Mata'uiau said another trip was likely to happen soon.

There will be more on the day and the BDJRU in tomorrow's NewsMail.