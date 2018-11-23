McAulay out of hospital two months after hit and run

THE family of police officer Peter McAulay has announced his release from hospital almost two months after he was left with critical injuries following an alleged hit and run incident near Ipswich.

Early on the morning of 27 September McAulay was allegedly struck by a stolen car driven by two teens at Bundamba.

The initial information was his survival hung in the balance.

In a statement released today, the family said: "This news was devastating, and we hoped and prayed that Pete's fighting spirit kicked in. And kicked in it did.

"Every day since, we have seen a steady improvement in Pete's condition and we are now pleased to announce that Pete was discharged from the PA Hospital.

"This is a huge achievement for Pete and a great relief to his family, friends and the wider community.

"It is at this time we would like to publicly acknowledge the support that we have received.

Peter McAulay's family has announced his release from hospital. QPS

"To the officers that provided first aid to Pete when they found him lying on the roadside.

"You saved his life. We thank you.

"To the other police officers who, despite wanting to be with Pete, remained professional and commenced investigating the crash.

"Their actions ensured the suspects were located and later arrested. We thank you.

"To the Queensland Ambulance Service and their trauma team that was on scene within minutes and were able to stabilise Pete sufficiently to transport him to hospital. You saved his life. We thank you.

"To the specialists, doctors, nurses and their team who provided expert medical care and treatment to Pete to save his life initially and then to see him steadily improve. You saved his life. We thank you.

"To his work mates in the Police and the ADF, who have been with us on this journey and have provided support. We thank you.

"To the wider community who have sent well wishes, prayers, support and donations. All these things made a difference. We thank you."

The statement went on to add that McAulay is still undergoing treatment and more surgery is required but he has a positive outlook and has expressed his thanks for the support that he has received from his family, his work colleagues and the greater community.

"Pete still has a long road ahead of us but thankfully he is on the road to recovery.

"We appreciate that this milestone has significant media interest, but we are requesting that you respect our privacy as we come to terms with the new chapter in Pete's recovery."

The two teens who allegedly ran over McAulay appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 6.

The 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were charged with attempted murder and the matter adjourned to February.

They have been remanded in custody until that date.