Family bar door to stop attempted home invasion

A FAMILY was forced to brace against their doors, fending off intruders during a terrifying attempted home invasion.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said three offenders allegedly attempted to enter a Pallas St home about 5am yesterday.

The Chronicle understands they were armed with crow bars but this could not be confirmed by police last night.

Their ages or genders are not known.

The offenders were spotted by one of the occupants, who retreated back inside.

Police allege several residents held the door shut as the offenders attempted to enter.

The intruders eventually fled the scene.

During their escape, the offenders allegedly damaged the occupants' vehicles.

The QPS spokeswoman said the offenders allegedly made some attempts to cover their faces.

"Our next job is to work out what has happened, and we will be following up inquiries as to why this has happened," the spokeswoman said.

"No-one has been charged and there are no suspects at this time."

Anyone with information can phone 131 444.