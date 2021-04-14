Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Electric vehicle uptake in Queensland has jumped by more than 140 per cent in just one year as usage of the state’s electric charging stations surge.
Electric vehicle uptake in Queensland has jumped by more than 140 per cent in just one year as usage of the state’s electric charging stations surge.
News

M’boro named among top charging hubs as EV uptake grows

Carlie Walker
14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As more motorists get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, Maryborough's charging station has been named among the most used in the state.

Electric vehicle uptake in Queensland has jumped by more than 140 per cent in just one year as usage of the state's electric charging stations surge.

New figures have revealed there were an extra 1006 EVs that were privately registered in the Sunshine State in the 12 months to June 30 last year - an increase of 143 per cent from the same time the year before.

RACQ partnered with Yurika to sponsor 31 EV fast charging sites across Queensland, which form the Queensland Electric Vehicle Superhighway, the world's longest EV highway to run through a single State.

RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said already the chargers had delivered 11,656 unique sessions since March last year, with an average charge time of less than 34 minutes.

"Drive tourism is experiencing a renaissance and EV journeys are no exception," Dr Michael said.

"It's great to see the chargers in some of Queensland's top tourism areas are being well-used, especially in Cairns, Maryborough, Cooroy and in Brisbane at the Hamilton Foreshore.

"With low-cost charges of around $3 per session visitors can now put their time to good use and enjoy the local sights in the regions and support those tourism economies."

Dr Michael said with the entire network now online drivers could feel confident they would be able to travel across much of Queensland.

"From the border to far north, and from Brisbane to Toowoomba, these chargers give EV drivers the confidence they need to get to where they want to go across our State," she said.

"Range anxiety can be a real concern for EV drivers, but with the availability along this expansive network, accessibility is no longer an issue and will hopefully give other drivers confidence to make the switch to a lower emissions vehicle.

"We know EVs not only reduce fuel costs for motorists but are also more environmentally-friendly particularly when charged from renewable energy like the QESH for around 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

"EV technology is only going to continue to grow in popularity, and having appropriate infrastructure is vital."

Originally published as M'boro named among top charging hubs as EV uptake grows

electric vehicles maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLL ON: Travel dreams alive and well for local grey nomad

        Premium Content ROLL ON: Travel dreams alive and well for local grey nomad

        News Bundaberg retiree Gaylene Seeney has been travelling around the state and country for the last four years with her loveable mini fox terrier Albert in tow

        REGISTER NOW: Portal for pilot program launched

        Premium Content REGISTER NOW: Portal for pilot program launched

        News How you can get involved with the Carbon+Biodiversity Pilot program.

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.