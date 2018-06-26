Mazda launches new model on Coast and Hervey Bay today

LUXURIOUS LAUNCH: The Mazda CX-8 will be launched from Hervey Bay today.

LUXURIOUS LAUNCH: The Mazda CX-8 will be launched from Hervey Bay today.

RURAL roads from the Sunshine Coast to Hervey Bay will become a test bed for the latest Mazda release today.

More than 20 of Australia's leading motoring media will converge on Hervey Bay for the launch of an all-new Mazda CX-8 Diesel.

Journalists and writers evaluate 12 vehicles over a range of terrains before meeting with the marque's executives at Oceans Resort overnight.

Mazda senior manager public relations Sonia Singh said the weather played a major role in enticing the national contingent to Hervey Bay.

"Having our head office in Melbourne certainly makes it more attractive to come north," she said.

"It's also our understanding auto media haven't done this drive route before."

The CX-8 is a diesel-only seven-seat SUV which will sandwich its way between the smaller CX-5 and large CX-9.

Prices will start from $42,490, and be book ended by the range-topper at $61,490.

Sales of sports utility vehicles continue to sky-rocket.

All sizes of the high riding wagons are experiencing growth as Aussies depart sedans en masse. Manufacturers are clambering to meet the market, yet Mazda has been at the forefront of the SUV phenomenon.

Mazda is Australia's second most popular marque, behind Toyota, with the Mazda3 and the CX-5 both entrenched in the nation's top 10 most popular selling vehicles.

Dual-cab utes, four-wheel drives and SUVs dominate the sales charts.

The trend is so strong, even the prestige marques have followed suit. Rolls-Royce is about to launch it's own version, called the Cullinan, while Lamborghini has unleashed the Urus. Last week Alfa Romeo welcomed the Stelvio mid-size SUV into its showrooms. For Mazda, this new offering will be about more of the same - fulfilling another niche within a segment which shows no sign of flagging.

Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi, said the CX-8 Diesel is designed for those in sedans or hatches looking to up-size into an SUV.

"Mazda CX-8 shares the uncompromising quality, style, comfort and safety features that customers know and expect of a Mazda," he said.

"This, paired with the efficiency and economy of the most advanced diesel engine on offer, makes the CX-8 an enticing proposition for Australians needing an added level of versatility."