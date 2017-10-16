Mayor's welcome to RV nomads at CMCA Rally

WARM WELCOME: Mayor Jack Dempsey says people attending the rally they will arrive in Bundy as guests and leave as friends.

WARM WELCOME: Mayor Jack Dempsey says people attending the rally they will arrive in Bundy as guests and leave as friends. Mike Knott BUN091215SUPERPARK5

WELCOME to CMCA members and crew and thank you for choosing the beautiful Bundaberg region as the location for your rally.

For those who have been lucky enough to drop anchor in our region in the past "welcome back” and to those of you who are first-time visitors, I'm certain you will be wondering why you haven't found this slice of paradise sooner.

The Bundaberg region is big, almost 6500sq km, and provides the visitor with a sample of everything you could expect from a region where the coastline meets the country.

Bundaberg is 15 minutes drive from our nearest beach at beautiful Bargara and a little longer to the unspoilt environmental treasure that is Woodgate Beach to the south or to the barramundi fisherman's "honey pot”, Lake Monduran, to the north.

Our region encompasses the townships of Childers and Gin Gin and both these locations are RV friendly.

I thoroughly recommend a leisurely drive to these rural communities to ensure you get to savour real country hospitality at these two picturesque locations.

You will not be disappointed in the Bundaberg region.

Driving in you get a sense that this is something special.

A patchwork created by cane fields and macadamia and avocado orchards provide an entrance statement to the region from the south and once you are in Bundaberg you will enjoy a modern city and an incredible array of major attractions.

I can assure all CMCA members that Council and our community is extremely excited to host this event.

I was fortunate enough to travel to Pontville in Tasmania and experience the uniqueness that CMCA national rallies deliver for its members and the tremendous economic injection it provides for the host community.

Already rally organisers have been busy exploring the expressions of interest posted by local businesses eager to involve themselves in this inaugural rally in Bundaberg.

The rally coincides with one of the Bundaberg region's major events, the Crush Festival.

I am aware that programs covering the diversity of the festival will be available to rally participants.

Enjoy your visit and stay a little longer.

You will find the hand of welcome warmly extended across the Bundaberg region and be assure you will arrive as guests and leave as friends.