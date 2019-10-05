Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mayors visit Paradise Dam in search for answers

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
5th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG mayor Jack Dempsey says he has visited Paradise Dam and received a verbal explanation that led to the State Government's decision to reduce the spillway by 5m.

It was an issue uniting the North Burnett and Bundaberg councillors who met dam owner Sunwater at the site on Thursday, where they received an explanation and were shown a photograph of on-site core samples.

Cr Dempsey is calling for the technical reports, which he hasn't sighted, to be released.

On Friday, Cr Dempsey confirmed the damage that led to the decision was not to do with damage remaining from the 2010 and 2013 floods, but from long-term construction flaws.

"It's a matter for the state and federal governments to look into the blame game and who knew what when," he said.

"While that's happening we're getting on and making sure people are kept safe."

Cr Dempsey said he was confident the right emergency plans were in place to cover all possible scenarios at Paradise Dam, based on new data from the dam's owner, Sunwater.

Cr Dempsey said he appreciated Sunwater's efforts to communicate with the public, which he said had been "pushed forward" to deliver the message.

"These decisions aren't just made by Sunwater, it's made by the government ... they are made by getting Crown advice," he said.

He expressed concern about future water security for the region following the storage reduction at Paradise Dam, but said he had been reassurred by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that Building Queensland would study the region's water security.

He would not comment on what future alternatives should be at this time.

"At this stage I'm wanting to see what the actual scope of Building Queensland is," Cr Dempsey said.

"The State Government is giving them written instructions and we'd like to see the scope ... before deciding to make any rash comments."

North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers said on Facebook that the dam was safe, but this could not be guaranteed if there was a similiar flood to the one in 2013.

"Draining the dam will allow the work to begin to lower the wall by 5m," she said.

"This decrease in wall height will decrease pressure on the remaining dam wall and therefore increase the level of safety."

She said the dam at its maximum capacity, once the spillway had been reduced by 5m, would be at 61 per cent of the dam's current size.

jack dempsey paradise dam rachel chambers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    premium_icon Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    News A SECOND Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board member has resigned in the wake of this week’s sacking of CEO Adrian Pennington.

    KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    premium_icon KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    Crime Alicia Little's story shows why this is the deadliest time for women

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Bundy bust: Man charged after $84k, drugs and guns found

    premium_icon Bundy bust: Man charged after $84k, drugs and guns found

    News CASH, drugs, guns and ammo has been uncovered by Bundaberg detectives during a raid...