Mayors visit Paradise Dam in search for answers

BUNDABERG mayor Jack Dempsey says he has visited Paradise Dam and received a verbal explanation that led to the State Government's decision to reduce the spillway by 5m.

It was an issue uniting the North Burnett and Bundaberg councillors who met dam owner Sunwater at the site on Thursday, where they received an explanation and were shown a photograph of on-site core samples.

Cr Dempsey is calling for the technical reports, which he hasn't sighted, to be released.

On Friday, Cr Dempsey confirmed the damage that led to the decision was not to do with damage remaining from the 2010 and 2013 floods, but from long-term construction flaws.

"It's a matter for the state and federal governments to look into the blame game and who knew what when," he said.

"While that's happening we're getting on and making sure people are kept safe."

Cr Dempsey said he was confident the right emergency plans were in place to cover all possible scenarios at Paradise Dam, based on new data from the dam's owner, Sunwater.

Cr Dempsey said he appreciated Sunwater's efforts to communicate with the public, which he said had been "pushed forward" to deliver the message.

"These decisions aren't just made by Sunwater, it's made by the government ... they are made by getting Crown advice," he said.

He expressed concern about future water security for the region following the storage reduction at Paradise Dam, but said he had been reassurred by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that Building Queensland would study the region's water security.

He would not comment on what future alternatives should be at this time.

"At this stage I'm wanting to see what the actual scope of Building Queensland is," Cr Dempsey said.

"The State Government is giving them written instructions and we'd like to see the scope ... before deciding to make any rash comments."

North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers said on Facebook that the dam was safe, but this could not be guaranteed if there was a similiar flood to the one in 2013.

"Draining the dam will allow the work to begin to lower the wall by 5m," she said.

"This decrease in wall height will decrease pressure on the remaining dam wall and therefore increase the level of safety."

She said the dam at its maximum capacity, once the spillway had been reduced by 5m, would be at 61 per cent of the dam's current size.