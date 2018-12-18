Mayor Antonio's son caught in terrifying armed hold up

SPEAKING OUT: Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio shared his son's harrowing story at the crime solutions forum at the City Golf Club on Saturday.

TOOWOOMBA Mayor Paul Antonio has shared a harrowing story about when his son recently had a gun pointed at him by a fellow motorist.

Speaking at the Toowoomba Crime Solutions public forum on Saturday, Cr Antonio said his son Craig had ordered an item online last week and had driven down to Stanthorpe to pick it up.

"I have a son that does a lot for me down in Millmerran, he has a wife and two daughters, who are precious to me," Cr Antonio told the crowd of about 20 people.

"On the way back from Stanthorpe to Inglewood he said look, there is a better road here as it's a bit shorter. This was in the Pikedale area."

Cr Antonio said another motorist in a Mazda Hatchback pulled into the gutter.

"(The driver) got out, held a gun over the top of his car and pointed it at Craig and his family," he said.

"Craig is a pretty level-headed man, he said dad I had but one option, he sped up and went straight at the car and his language was he intended to t-bone it.

"Fortunately the bloke saw that he wasn't who he was chasing and put the gun down. How horrific could that have been."

Cr Antonio also shared to the crowd a number of steps the council was taking to reduce crime, including funding groups such as YouthConnect, the new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Group and new mobile CCTV cameras.

"I've been in town here, but my real home is in Millmerran and at times it has been under threat. I have received threats to that house," he said.

"There have also been two robberies of my house here in Toowoomba. They once took my wallet, which thankfully was empty, but was full of cards, which is always a problem. They also took $400 from my late wife.

"Then there was another incident where someone walked into my home and took $600."

Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts and Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki also spoke at the forum.