Mayor’s opinion: What’s being done to address climate change

A NEW report is expected to be released today that exposes how at risk the Bundaberg local government area is to climate change.

Ahead of the report Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has outlined what’s being done at a local level to address the risks.

Here’s what he had to say.

NEW climate data information confirms that coastal areas across Australia face increased risk from severe weather events.

This isn’t new, it’s not a surprise.

Bundaberg region residents know too well the extreme variations in weather from flood to drought.

It’s a national issue, not confined to the Bundaberg region.

Since the 2010-11 floods, the council has proactively been building resilience to natural hazards.

The Burnett River Floodplain Action Plan (2014), Regional Planning Scheme (2015) and Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy (under way) are all evidence of our response to a changing climate.

We were the first local government in Queensland to join the Climate Council.

When people read or hear reports about extreme scenarios, it’s understandable they will be concerned and look for solutions.

My message to residents of the Bundaberg region is to be aware but not alarmed.

The climate challenges we face are global and we’re not alone.

Don’t be complacent, but also don’t be frightened.

We have one of the most equable climates in the world; we have fantastic weather for most of the year; we have a beautiful coastline that should be enjoyed.

State and national governments need to take the lead on issues such as carbon abatement policy and rising insurance premiums.

The council is a local leader through initiatives such as:

Increasing our production of solar power;

Reducing emissions through state-of-the-art technology in waste management;

Encouraging the use of electric vehicles;

Protecting vulnerable foreshore areas.

To help understand and adapt to climate change, Bundaberg Regional Council is developing a Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy (CHAS) for our 110km of coastline.

The CHAS will look at hazards such as coastal erosion, storm tide inundation and sea level rise and the potential impacts on the community, infrastructure and the environment.

To be involved visit https://

ourcoast.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/bundaberg-region-coastal-hazard-adaptation-strategy