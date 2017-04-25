Mayor's Anzac message

EACH passing year brings with it a new perspective, a new insight into the legend that continues to grow with Anzac Day commemorations.

This is part of the message from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey said within the region we had created new memorials to ensure we forever enshrine our deep respect for the deeds of our fallen and the heroic actions of all soldiers.

He mentioned the story of Vignacourt near the battlefields of the Somme where First World War photographs had come to light in 2010.

The 800 images are of Australian soldiers, some from the Bundaberg region.

He said the Bundaberg region was building strong relationships with Vignacourt.

Mr Dempsey asked as the Last Post rang out across the Rum City for people to stop and remember the sacrifices that forged the legend of Anzac on the shores of Gallipoli.