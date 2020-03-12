Mayoral candidates make their pitch for your vote

BUNDABERG'S three mayoral candidates challenged each others ideas in a debate held at CQUniversity this evening.

Incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey was a polished speaker, who underpinned connection while focusing on Bundaberg's economic, social, and environmental virtues.

Meanwhile mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn's theme seemed to be about listening to what the community wanted.

Sitting between them was candidate Kirt Anthony, who generally had a focus on road repair.

They had a change to make their final summary, and so Cr Dempsey began. He stood to address the filled out theatre hall.

Jack Dempsey

"As a region we have significant opportunities going forward we've had amalgamations for 12 years," Cr Dempsey said.

"Part of that in my previous last few years has been about uniting the region, it's about bringing about people together.

Mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey makes his pitch.

"So whilst I can obviously continue to reduce record levels in relation to our rates, whilst we increase our capital expenditure right across the region and certainly while working together it is so very, very important.

"There is not one thing that will get this region over the line, but it is how we come together as a community.

"We already donate more per person, per population, than any other community to the top five charity in Australia.

"We're not an affluent community.

"When you look at the fiscal unbalance across the three levels of government your average tax dollar, 83 per cent is collected by the Federal Government 14 per cent is collected by the State, and less than three per cent is collected by local government, yet we have to provide 33 per cent of the infrastructure, and that's why it's always going to be difficult for Bundaberg.

"We have to grow the area but we have to grow it in a way where we look after the environment, the liveability, lifestyle, the economic development to make sure it's sustainable for the future generation and I believe I've got the leadership as well as the knowledge as well as the advocacy across other areas.

"Nobody is more important than anyone else, that's how we work together."

Helen Blackburn

"I am the only candidate that is local born and bred," Cr Blackburn remained sitting as she spoke.

"I'm the only one that's served my country and the only one that has owned a business here and employed people and knows what it takes to balance the books.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn pitches her qualities.

"I'm the only one that's worked in corporate Australia and I am the only one that wants to listen to the residents and think about the region.

"It's not about the State Government, it's not about the Federal Government, it's about local government and it's about the region.

Kirt Anthony

"We're going to fill up these job network agencies," Mr Anthony said, standing.

"We're going to start serving councillors sitting up in the Auswide building with the $1.5 million.

"With me I've got defected roads that need fixing up, liability is work so lineage and fixing unsealed roads should be the process, but we've got to look at the budget.

Mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony makes his summary.

"I can't go and do this and do that but still, just there's liability out there on our roads.

"After I do leave this I'd like you to open my Facebook profile because there's a lot of achievements like I said, one day you don't walk without a footpath but if you tell the right ministerials and the right people you'll get the whole Hinkler fixed up.

"You'll get a footpath, you'll get flood mitigation, you just got to keep on bragging for what you want.

We have job sectors, we have liabilities, we have our resources to build this economy to have a job, to have a house."