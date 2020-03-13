Mayoral candidate settles $35,000 defamation claim

SETTLEMENT REACHED: A defamation claim between Cr Helen Blackburn and Mary Walsh has been settled.

A SETTLEMENT has been reached after Bundaberg mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn pursued a defamation claim against a local woman over comments made on social media.

In publicly-filed court documents obtained by the NewsMail, the incumbent Division 4 councillor instigated legal action against Mary Walsh in September last year.

Cr Blackburn sought $35,000 in damages for defamation over a post made by Mrs Walsh on her own public Facebook page on February 11, 2019, according to court documents.

The comment referred to in the statement of claim was allegedly made about Cr Blackburn and three other councillors in relation to the proposed Jewel development at Bargara.

The document claimed Mrs Walsh also “operated and/or was the administrator of the Kepnock Residents Action Group” at the time the material was posted.

It was alleged the comments in their natural and ordinary meaning were understood to mean Cr Blackburn was a party involved in “abuse” and that she “acts in an illegal or corrupt manner as pertaining to the Planning Act 2016”.

The claim documents state that the post was accessible to not only Mrs Walsh’s 293 followers, but also anyone else who chose to visit her site.

The claim states “by reason of publication” Cr Blackburn had “been injured, both in her personal and professional reputation”.

In the claim Cr Blackburn sought $35,000 in damages for defamation, interest thereon and the costs of the proceedings.

The notice of intention to defend stated that Mrs Walsh later amended the comment she published.

According to a defence filed at the court, Mrs Walsh admitted the comments were understood to have meant Cr Blackburn was a party involved in “abuse”.

However, she denied that the comments meant Cr Blackburn acted in an illegal or corrupt manner.

“ … Because the words in their natural and ordinary meaning, and in context of the publication, were incapable of conveying the alleged meanings,” the court documents said.

In regards to Cr Blackburn claiming she had been injured both in her personal and professional reputation, the defence statement said Mr Walsh denied the claim and had made reasonable inquiries and remained uncertain as to the truth or otherwise of the allegation.

The NewsMail understands that the matter has been settled, but no publicly-available documentation about any resolution could be provided by the court.

A joint statement signed by both parties and released to the NewsMail stated:

“We both wish to advise that we have settled the court proceedings between the parties.”

“Mary Walsh apologises to Councillor Helen Blackburn for any hurt or distress caused by her comments.”

“We are both looking forward to moving past these matters and continuing to focus on our community commitments.”

Both parties declined to comment further on the matter.