Mayoral candidate apologises for emoji

Facebook’s ‘thumbs-up’ emoji was the subject of a complaint against Bundaberg mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn.

BUNDABERG mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn apologised in the council chambers for liking a potentially offensive Facebook comment.

In the council meeting on Tuesday, Cr Blackburn addressed a complaint that had been made against her to the Office of the Independent Assessor.

She said in November she revealed her intention to run for mayor on her personal Facebook page.

“On the 20th of November a person I do not wish to name responded to my post by providing a comment which may have been interpreted as offensive,” Cr Blackburn said.

“I responded to the comment by selecting the like thumbs-up emoji and posted ‘thanks’.

“I provided this response to indicate appreciate to what I believe to be a message of support.”

“My actions were referred to the OIA for investigation. I apologise if my actions have been interpreted as derogatory.”

Her political opponent, incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey, said he did not make the complaint, and did not know who did. “That is a matter for Cr Blackburn and the OIA.”