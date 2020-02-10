Menu
The Mon Repos Turtle Centre’s construction will be discussed in tomorrow’s parliamentary hearing in Bundaberg.
Mayor will speak in Mon Repos hearing

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
10th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
MAYOR Jack Dempsey will speak at a parliamentary hearing investigating the new Mon Repos Turtle Centre in Bundaberg tomorrow morning.

The hearing is open to the public and will be held at the Burnett Riverside Hotel from 9am, where the inquiry’s committee will listen to submitters including from Bundaberg Tourism, and from the centre’s principal contractor Murchie Constructions.

Cr Dempsey said he appreciated the work that had been completed at the turtle centre, and the council had invested $6 million towards the redevelopment, but some issues needed resolving.

This included more onsite parking on land behind the centre. It understood that negotiations between the Department of Environment and with the land’s owner, Bundaberg Sugar, had broken down.

Cr Dempsey said negotiations needed a “fresh approach” but that Bundaberg Sugar was still willing to negotiate.

“Under current arrangements, if parents with tired children wish to leave the centre when no tour is going to happen, or if their child falls asleep, they must wait for a shuttle bus to ferry them back to their vehicle,” he said.

“This has left many families tired and unhappy with their experience at the new centre.”

Bundaberg Sugar was asked if it would like to comment, but it did not response.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said it had worked closely with industry groups and the council for several years to ensure there was appropriate conservation measures in the Mon Repos planning and development process.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on matters relating to the parliamentary inquiry while it is still underway,” the spokesman said.

“Discussions with key stakeholders regarding future options that will provide greater community access at peak visitation times, and an environmental buffer to any future adjoining development are still progressing.”

