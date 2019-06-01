Mayor welcomes Palaszczuk's hospital commitment

GREEN LIGHT: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey has welcomed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's commitment to a new Level 5 hospital.

GREEN LIGHT: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey has welcomed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's commitment to a new Level 5 hospital. Mike Knott BUN200219JACK2

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has welcomed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's commitment to a new Level 5 hospital for Bundaberg.

The NewsMail exclusively reported the Premier had given the green light for a new facility and the government had reviewed the preliminary business case for a Level 5 hospital.

Mr Dempsey said the commitment was great news.

"There's no doubt a new level 5 hospital is needed to improve health outcomes, reduce travel times and attract a highly qualified medical workforce to the Bundaberg region,” he said.

"Medical staff and patients deserve the best-possible conditions in a modern-state-of-the-art hospital.

"Refurbishing the existing hospital on the current site would cause mayhem for staff and patients.”

He said he offered full support from council.

"I thank the Premier for listening and acting,” he said.

"I look forward to the detailed business case progressing quickly and offer full support from council.”

Ms Palaszczuk told the NewsMail the search for a site was underway.

"I can advise everyone that now there is a key endorsement for a new site for the hospital to be found,” she said.

"The community has made it very clear - I have listened to the community - that the size and population here is outgrowing the existing hospital.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and chief executive Adrian Pennington submitted the preliminary business case in relation to the feasibility of the hospital earlier this year.