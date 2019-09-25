Mayor urges for federal intervention over dam

An aerial photograph of Paradise Dam, which is currently at 75 per cent. Picture: Queensland Government.

BUNDABERG mayor Jack Dempsey accused the state government of cost cutting when deciding to lower Paradise Dam's spillway by five metres.

But it could impact the region's future water security and economy.

"I'd like the federal government to commission an inquiry into Paradise Dam that looks at all aspects of its operations," Cr Dempsey said.

"With Australian Government support it would be possible to raise the dam wall, increase its capacity and mitigate flood risk."

He said that he would like to see economic data that showed the impact the dam might have to the region's farming, considering that water security was significant to the sector.

"We're in the middle of a drought and it's a concern that future water supply won't be sufficient to meet all agricultural, industrial and domestic requirements."

Bundaberg State MP David Batt said that changes to the dam would affect future flooding in the city.

He said that most of the flood modelling was based off the dam's height, and he knew this as the flood recovery co-ordinator in the 2013 flood.

"We need urgent confirmation from the Labor government that further modelling has been completed, to assure our community that the five metre reduction in the spillway level will not have a more severe impact on people's homes, businesses and local infrastructure in a future flood event," Mr Batt said.

He said the spillway change could impact the small amount of action achieved, halfway through the 10 year flood mitigation plan.