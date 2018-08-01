Menu
Gary Rinehart.
Mayor unveils new North Burnett CEO

1st Aug 2018 12:04 PM
THE North Burnett Regional Council has finalised the appointment of its new chief executive officer.

"It is my pleasure to inform the North Burnett community that at a Special Meeting on Wednesday, 25 July, council unanimously resolved to appoint Gary Rinehart as its new chief executive officer after an exhaustive search across Australia and a comprehensive process to find the right person for the job," Mayor Rachel Chambers said.

Mr Rinehart is currently an advisor to the mayor and chief executive officer at Isaac Regional Council.

"Gary's understanding that local government works for the community, his belief that we can do things differently in order to improve our assets and service delivery and his refreshing approach to organisational strategies and advocacy, were all things council had been pursuing in the filling of this position," Cr Chambers said.

"I am very excited about this appointment and I look forward to working with Gary to achieve positive outcomes for the community."

Mr Rinehart will start on Thursday, August 30 which is the same week the new works general manager Johan Louw starts.

