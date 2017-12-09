Mayor to reveal economic report card

Pacific Tug commercial manager Darryl Savage (far left) will be attending Bundy 4 Breakfast.

Pacific Tug commercial manager Darryl Savage (far left) will be attending Bundy 4 Breakfast. Jim Alouat

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey says the region is on the cusp of great economic change with some large-scale projects offering businesses great opportunities.

Bundaberg Regional Council will host Bundy 4 Breakfast next Wednesday, with guest speakers providing an overview of the latest economic and business data.

Cr Dempsey urged all business people to attend the breakfast.

"Our region is in the midst of substantial economic growth with a number of projects moving forward that will prove to be strategic enablers for further development,” Mayor Dempsey said.

"Projects including council's CBD and Riverside masterplans, the State Government listing Bundaberg's port as a State Development Area and the multi-million-dollar commercial investment in the port are projects capable of maintain the momentum evident throughout the region.

"Business confidence is high at the moment, and with good reason. Anyone looking to invest in the region or further expand an existing business is encouraged to attend the breakfast.”

Cr Dempsey will present an update on the council's role in supporting the region's economic growth.

"Council has played an essential role in securing Federal and State Government grant funding for many of the major development initiatives currently moving forward including the $30 million Pacific Tug project, the Burnett Heads Streetscape and the Aviation Precinct,” he said.

"This, coupled with our Open for Development strategy which has already incentivised more than $222 million worth of projects, has played an important part in building investor confidence.”

Economist Reuben Lawrence will speak at the breakfast, presenting the region's economic report card.

The Bundy 4 Breakfast presentation also includes:

Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia director Richard Mainey

2017 Bundaberg Rally

RV Park

Local Funding Success Stories

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean

Pacific Tug Commercial Manager and Strategic Projects Darryl Savage

Impact Community Services CEO Tanya O'Shea

Question and Answer session

Facilitated by Neil McPhillips

Bundy 4 Breakfast will be held from 6.30am to 9am on Wednesday, December 13 at Brothers Sports Club.

All profits from the morning will be donated to Impact Community Services.

Book now at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre or by calling 4130 4100.