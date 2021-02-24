Mayor throws support behind QLD’s Olympic bid

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has thrown his support behind Queensland’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2032. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has thrown his support behind Queensland’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2032. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has put his support behind Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

It comes after the sunshine state came one step closer to hosting the quadrennial event after the International Olympic Committee rubber stamped its status as preferred candidate.

Cr Dempsey said he'd previously met with former Lord Mayor Graham Quirk to put forward the Bundaberg Region's credentials as a training base and to host events.

"It's fantastic that Queensland has taken a big step towards hosting the 2032 Olympic Games after news that our state has been identified as the preferred candidate," he said.

"If the International Olympic Committee's executive board accepts the recommendation, Queensland's bid which was lodged in September 2019 by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, will see events held across the state.

"I certainly believe we'd provide an ideal venue for rowing, triathlon and sailing.

"A new regional aquatic centre would also enable swimming teams to train at Bundaberg in the lead-up to the Games.

"This is a very exciting prospect for our community, especially young sportspeople, and I'll continue to advocate for Bundaberg to be front and centre on the international sporting stage in 2032."

According to a report out of Europe, the IOC's Future Host Summer Commission, chaired by Norway's Kristin Kloster Aasen, has been studying proposals from several cities and regions, but has been most impressed by Queensland's bid, according to insidethegames.

If the Executive Board accept the recommendation, then exclusive negotiations are set to be opened with Australian officials with a view to putting Queensland forward to the IOC Session to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032 if they go well.

More stories

MARATHON EFFORT: Helping sick kids one step at a time

How you can share a beer with an Olympic gold medallist

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards