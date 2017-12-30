Mayor: There's a lot to like about year that was

ONE TO REMEMBER: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, at the Kay McDuff extension project, is chuffed with the year Bundaberg has had.

We are on a mission to make the Bundaberg region the nation's best region and administered by the best performing council.

That has been our goal from day one when this council team was elected in 2016.

I believe council has been responsible for creating an unmistakable mood of optimism in the community and this has been borne out by the confidence our business and investment sectors are showing in the region.

New Year's Day always signals the start of new opportunities and new challenges to be met.

This year, we celebrated the Chinese Year of the Rooster and. while we continue to go about our elected roles in working for this region, I believe our community has plenty to crow about.

We started the year with an announced $210 million solar farm planned for the Childers area.

This was quickly followed by the release of figures that showed the region was riding a wave of non-residential building growth.

Commercial construction had risen by a staggering 73% which towered above the Queensland state average of just 25%.

Bundaberg was the region where industrial and commercial construction was buoyant.

The past 12 months have seen a continuation of the partnership between state, federal and local government essential for meaningful projects across the region.

The Federal Government contributed money for projects such as the fantastic Christsen Park redevelopment at the Basin, extensions to Kay McDuff Drive through to the Ring Road and more recently we have seen the completion of Eggmolesse Street as a connector road through to Takalvan Street.

Local contractor Murchie Constructions commenced work on Stage 2 of the Bundaberg Multiplex in February and the building will be ready to host the Australia Day activities on January 26.

This represents a $32 million project that attracted funding from the state and federal governmenta and a project that has delivered the Bundaberg region its own convention centre and multi-use facility.

While the Multiplex was being constructed work also forged ahead on the $71 million Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This vital facility, which is central to residential expansion along the coastal strip as well as accommodating the capacity from two aged treatment plants to be decommissioned, is expected to be completed in the first half of the new year.

One of the things the council is very proud of is that we have been able to offer significant financial support to our business sector through awarding contracts - both large and small - with the council's procurement team constantly adding more local suppliers to our database.

Producing a budget this year that provided a record $135 million in capital expenditure certainly meant that locals would be to the fore in delivering most of the work associated with that budget.

Early March saw the council open its $1.5 million animal control facility at Qunaba.

With a capacity of 30 kennels, the new facility ensured local animals were contained in an environment that afforded maximum care.

An example of council actively pursuing outcomes for the region lays within the success of the Caravan and Motorhome Club of Australia National Rally that was held in Bundaberg in October.

We saw an opportunity based on the sheer numbers of this club's demographics and we had the privilege of hosting the biggest rally yet run by CMCA.

Catering to recreational vehicle owners will become an important revenue stream for the local economy and our parks across the region are geared to cater to this influx of business.

The past 12 months have also seen the council embark on more ambitious programs with the CBD revitalisation and Burnett Heads streetscape projects to be rolled out at a joint cost of around $25 million.

The council has already sourced state and federal funding to undertake the Burnett Heads work.

Planning is well advanced on the CBD project with extensive community consultation assisting in defining community expectations in relation to the project.

It is evident the state and federal governments are prepared to partner with council in the provision of projects important to the growth of the region.

We have been successful in the past with funding applications for major projects and we remain confident that the respective governments will assist in funding the CBD revitalisation.

It is simply not an option for the residents of this region to be expected to carry the funding burden alone.

The Port of Bundaberg will be firmly in community view in 2018 with the State Development Area ready for expansion.

The port itself appears to be on the verge of major expansion with maritime maintenance company Pacific Tug ready to commence its $30 million development.

The investment by the State Government in providing a world class turtle centre at Mon Repos provides yet another string to the region's ever-expanding list of quality, if not iconic, attractions.

Tourist numbers are growing through both the drive and airline markets.

Health and health facilities continues to be a major economic driver and 2018 will see further expansion as the IWC and Friendly Society Private Hospital look to expand their facilities.

Expansion is happening right across our region with council's Open for Development program encouraging potential investment in excess of $220 million.

This program will run through until June, 2018 and hopefully even more investors will be keen to come on board to take advantage of offered infrastructure discounts and continue the economic growth and job creation opportunities across the Bundaberg region.