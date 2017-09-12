Mayor steps up the fight for a new hospital

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey says Bundaberg deserves a new Level 5 Hospital and he is ready to fight for it.

Cr Dempsey got on the front foot and drove to Maryborough today for a meeting with Health Minister Cameron Dick to lobby for the facility.

The mayor vigorously pressed the case for a new hospital for the Wide Bay region to be located and built in Bundaberg.

"The meeting was very positive and the minister acknowledged that these projects cannot be completed overnight,” Cr Dempsey said.

"I believe it is important to keep raising this issue and highlighting how vital a new hospital is for the region.”

Cr Dempsey said there is no doubt Bundaberg ticks all the boxes when it comes to the placement of a new hospital.

"Our current hospital is flood impacted, we have a great site available for a new facility and we have the backing of all key stakeholders,” Cr Dempsey said.

The mayor called for all elements of the political divide to adopt a bipartisan approach to a new hospital for Bundaberg.

He said it is imperative an announcement is made now as it is understandable that a project of this magnitude will need to be funded across multiple budgets.

Mr Dick announced the second stage of the $44m upgrade of Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department today.