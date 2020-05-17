Mayor says thanks to council’s 150 volunteers

A MORNING tea to celebrate the 150 volunteers who give their time to help out at council has been put on hold this year, but that hasn’t stopped mayor Jack Dempsey from saying thank you.

Ahead of National Volunteers Week, Cr Dempsey thanked volunteers for their efforts in supporting the community.

National Volunteer Week is from 18-24 May and a morning tea is usually held to recognise the 150 volunteers who give their time and talents at council facilities.

Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the occasion was put on hold.

Cr Dempsey said it was usually a highlight of his year.

“Engaging with volunteers from across the Bundaberg region at the annual volunteers morning tea has been one of the great pleasures associated with my role as mayor over the past few years,” he said.

“A handshake, a hug and a few words to each of the volunteers to personally express our appreciation for the selfless act of volunteering they undertake has always been a cherished part of these get-togethers.

“Sadly, that’s not possible this year. But it’s because of this disruption that I think it’s more important than ever to give our thanks for the wonderful work our volunteers do on behalf of the people of the Bundaberg region.”

Cr Dempsey said volunteers remained integral to the high level of service council provided.

“We really do appreciate volunteers sharing their passion, their commitment and their skills in our libraries, art galleries, zoo, neighbourhood centres, Hinkler Hall of Aviation and countless other avenues where their work remains incredibly important,” he said.

A personal National Volunteer Week Certificate of Thanks has been sent to each council facility where volunteers work, to give to the 150 committed community members who give their time.