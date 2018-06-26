Mayor says RV Park will be economic driver

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: WIN journalist Abbey Blaikie interviews CMCA members liaison Arthur Bugden and Mayor Jack Dempsey at the opening of the RV Park.

BUNDABERG'S much-anticipated RV Park has opened to travellers.

The site, capable of accommodating up to 50 RVs at any one time, is on Burrum St within the old showgrounds, handy to retail outlets and tourism attractions.

The park is being managed by the Caravan and Motorhome Club of Australia.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the addition would be yet another economic driver for the region and supported the region's RV Friendly status.

"The CMCA National Rally last year certainly opened many eyes to the value of the RV market and the positive impact it can have on communities,” Cr Dempsey.

"We have enjoyed a great relationship with CMCA and have been delighted to partner with them in finalising the establishment of this new park.”

BIG EVENT: CMCA's National Rally was held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct last October, with members coming in about 1000 RVs. Bundaberg Regional Council

CMCA CEO Richard Barwick said the group was excited about the opening of its fourth park, and would develop similar parks across the country in the coming years.

"CMCA will have a network of parks for our members that will link popular touring routes and visitor destinations, providing basic facilities and an opportunity to mingle with other members whilst on the road,” Mr Barwick said.

"These parks are part of our suite of member benefits,” he said.

"To access the RV park, you must be a CMCA financial member, your vehicle must be self-contained, and you must agree to our 'Leave No Trace' code of conduct.”

"CMCA is continuing to grow the benefits to its members, and this is part of the reason we are the largest RV club in the southern hemisphere with over 70,000 members, and our membership is growing at around six per cent per year.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Bundaberg Regional Council staff, local businesses and local CMCA member Arthur Bugden for their tremendous support in this development”.

Cr Dempsey and CMCA chairman Garry Lee will officially open the park on August 24.

Click here for membership inquiries or to book a site at one of the RV parks, go to or phone the CMCA Head Office on 02 4978 8788.