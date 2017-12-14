Mayor says Bundy not just a 'one-trick region'

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey could not hide the smile that crept on to his face as he addressed the crowd at yesterday's Bundy 4 Breakfast economic snapshot at Brothers Sports Club.

And no wonder.

Cr Dempsey had a good news story for the people of Bundaberg - a timeline of achievements that showed the region was moving in a positive direction.

Since taking the reigns at the council, Cr Dempsey said they had moved from a negative economic position to double-digit growth.

He marks his 614th day at the helm today.

The overarching theme of the breakfast was of working together as a community to reach common goals.

"We work together, we get the results and we are very positive about what we do,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We are in an area that has a great deal of hope.”

The Wide Bay-Burnett region has the largest population outside south-east Queensland and Bundaberg certainly packs a punch, particularly in the business sector.

Figures show Bundaberg has three times the state average of business take-up, outstripping other regions in the Wide Bay, Cr Dempsey said.

He said our assets, including our airport and the port, helped create an area of diversity where we weren't just a "one-trick region” like areas to our north.

And if 2017 was a year of growth, Cr Dempsey hinted at next being even better with double the projects on the cards.

One area the mayor said the council hoped to continue to improve was household rates, bringing increases into line with CPI in the 2018 budget or the next.

As far as capital investment, Cr Dempsey said this year the council had outlaid $135m building on last year by $10m.

"We do more capital spending than the state or feds,” he said.

Coining Bundaberg the "Goldilocks” region, Cr Dempsey said his team were working hard to show why a region that wasn't too big or too small, could compete with areas much larger on an economic scale.

"Share that love, share that opportunity, that confidence and let the rest of the world know that you have a region that everyone stands behind.”