Mayor rubbishes govt claim new levy won't impact ratepayers

NORTH Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers has rubbished the State Government's claim a new waste levy would have no direct impact on ratepayers.

The laws, due to come into effect in 2019, will impose a $70 per tonne levy on waste in an effort to curb New South Wales trucks dumping rubbish north of the border.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad insists the legislation would "ensure households will not face extra costs when putting out their wheelie bins,” but Cr Chambers isn't convinced.

She said council would have no choice but to increase rates.

"The initiatives will cost more than the rebate proposed by the state and so the only other source of funding council will have is the ratepayer,” she said.

"Local governments will be forced to pass on these additional costs and the government should be honest in stating so.”

Council requested the North Burnett be excluded from the levy because of the significant capital and operational costs required to ensure compliance.

A population threshold of 10,000 was established to determine whether councils would be exempt.

Despite the North Burnett's population exceeding the threshold by just a few hundred, council was informed they will not be one of the 49 local government areas excluded.

"Due to our demographic, geographic and financial profile, there is a good argument not to include the North Burnett in the levy zone,” Cr Chambers said.

"There's absolutely no doubt that waste is one of the looming issues on our immediate and future horizon and we must get innovative with how we address it.

"The problem with this waste levy is that it's another one size fits all approach.”

Regional councils are expected to lobby to have the levy rolled out in phases, starting in the southeast.