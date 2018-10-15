Mayor responds to councillor's social media attack

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has hit back at Councillor Greg Barnes who took to social media to air concerns about council decisions.

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has hit back at Councillor Greg Barnes who took to social media to air concerns about council decisions.

Cr Barnes raised a number of issues on Bargara Facebookers at the weekend.

The Bargara representative was yesterday rushed to hospital and is awaiting results.

In his Facebook post Cr Barnes aired frustrations. He said he was no longer welcome to set up his community consultation desk at the Bargara shopping complex on weekends, that council had "stepped in and overruled" the Caledonian Pipe Band's request to play in Bargara and he was recently informed the French flag would not be allowed to be flown at the Armistice Park Run.

Cr Dempsey said "colleagues were always concerned with the failing health of a fellow councillor" and he hoped for a speedy recovery.

"I encourage any councillor with concerns about any issue to raise it through the proper channels, and if they are not satisfied, to bring it to my attention or the Chief Executive Officer," Cr Dempsey said.

The mayor said it was unfortunate that Cr Barnes was not in attendance at a consultation meeting when the Armistice pipe band ceremony was discussed last week.

"The iconic Bundaberg Cenotaph War Memorial, constructed in 1921 to honour the First World War fallen, was chosen as the logical place to hold significant Bundaberg Region centenary of the armistice community commemorations," Cr Dempsey said.

"In relation to the flying of a foreign flag, Cr Barnes was advised of the diplomatic protocol. Council staff made it very clear that had he requested it, formal approval could be sought from the French authorities.

"Council colleagues are always concerned with the failing health of a fellow Councillor and accordingly the Council team offers Cr Barnes its best wishes for a full recovery."