Mayor responds as likely PFAS source identified

BUNDABERG Regional Council acknowledges the completion of an investigation by the Department of Environment and Science into the source of PFAS which entered the town water supply at Svensson Heights.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it appeared from the evidence that firefighting exercises at Bundaberg Airport were the likely source.

"Its chemical composition is consistent with firefighting foam which was used in Queensland up until 2005," Cr Dempsey said.

"DES has not advised Council when PFAS entered the soil. The Commonwealth Government handed ownership of the Airport to Council in 1985.

"We understand up until that time a permanent fire crew was based at the airport for many years while it was under Commonwealth control.

"Since 1985, fire drills have been held at the airport approximately every two years in accordance with Commonwealth licensing requirements. These drills were undertaken by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES)."

From a community perspective, Mayor Dempsey said the good news was:

Testing confirms there is no longer any PFAS in town water at levels above the recommended guidelines;

Blood test results show no cause for concern;

Seafood sample tests show no cause for concern.

"Council acted immediately after the PFAS was confirmed in April to disconnect the Dr Mays bore and reservoir from the town water supply," Cr Dempsey said.

"It appears the environmental and public health risks have been remedied and contained.

"We're seeking advice from the Queensland Government if further investigation and remediation is required.

"If it is, we'll be seeking financial support from the State and Federal Governments.

"Council is committed to an ongoing water monitoring program. We will continue to cooperate fully with relevant authorities."