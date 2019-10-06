Menu
There could be seen new faces on Bundaberg Regional Council following the next election.
Mayor refuses to say whether he’ll run at the next election

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
6th Oct 2019 4:23 PM
BUNDABERG councillors have been asked if they will run in the local government election in six months and what they have achieved this term.

Mayor Jack Dempsey would not give a definite answer to the first question, saying, “I’ll be making a decision in the coming weeks.

“Certainly while that is happening it’s about getting on with the job, and there is still so much more to do.

“We’re getting there.”

Cr Dempsey described his position leading the “big, beautiful region” as an honour and said it would take more than a page to list his council’s achievements.

Four councillors confirmed they would campaign to represent their districts, and three councillors did not respond.

Four answers, including Cr Dempsey’s, were ambiguous.

Division 1’s Cr Jason Bartels, division 4’s Cr Helen Blackburn, division 7’s Cr Ross Sommerfeld, and division 10’s Cr John Learmonth said they did intend to campaign for the March 28 election.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, of division 2, said he had not yet determined his intention.

“I always make my decision over Christmas with family,” he said, adding on his accomplishments in council: “I don’t believe that we have been successful as individuals. It has been a team effort and there are many successes to be proud of.”

Division 8 councillor Steve Cooper showed interest in running again but would not respond with certainty.

“Having been elected at a by-election just under two years ago and not having a full term, I feel that my best is still untapped,” he said.

“I will make my final call around Christmas.”

Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes apologised but said he preferred not to comment considering the election was six months away.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said.

Wayne Honor, division 3, Scott Rowleson, division 6, and Judy Peters, division 9, did not respond to the questions.

