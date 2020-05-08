Mayor reacts to release of Caroline Stuttle’s killer

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has reacted to news that Caroline Stuttle's killer is expected to be released from jail today.

Ian Douglas Previte is set to be released on parole after serving the 15-year non-parole period of his life sentence.

"Caroline's murder was a tragedy that took the life of an innocent, caring and energetic young woman," Cr Dempsey said.

"Caroline was kind, confident and intuitive. She will always be remembered for her warmth, intelligence and compassion.

"Bundaberg is a welcoming community and we regret this terrible crime occurred in our city.

Caroline's rainbow continues to brighten Buss Park and her legacy lives on, providing travel advice for young people and encouraging them to follow their dreams.

"Former Bundaberg City Mayor Kay McDuff played a key role in leading the community's condolences after the murder and supporting Caroline's family in their grief, also visiting England in 2007."