Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

BUNDABERG Regional Council is investigating the feasibility of turning Bundaberg Airport into an international airfreight destination.

The move would help take local products to the world.

Mayor Jack Dempsey raised the investigation into the airport expansion during his opening address to the Freight Action Plan workshop in Bundaberg yesterday.

The expansion was also listed as among the top projects shaping Bundaberg in the council's recent prospectus.

"Planning for the region's future freight requirements is critical to the growth of our economy and the productivity of our industries, particularly the agricultural sector," Cr Dempsey said. "As a council we have specific goals for freight planning across the region which includes removing heavy vehicles from Quay St and ensuring appropriate transport corridors to the Port of Bundaberg."

The council's recently released prospectus does not give a timeline for the project to be completed, and while costing investigations are ongoing, it is estimated to be between $70 million and $80 million.

"We're investigating the feasibility of upgrading the Bundaberg Airport to handle international freight," Cr Dempsey said.

"A business case is being examined to determine funding options for this exciting possibility, which would see our fresh agricultural produce delivered speedily to fast-growing Asian markets."

The council's executive director of strategic projects and economic development, Ben Artup, said representatives visited Toowoomba last week and saw a similar project allowing international airfreight.

"They do beef, they do baby milk powder, they do artwork and they do a few custom vehicles," Mr Artup said.

Other items he mentioned included chocolate-coated macadamia nuts and specialty ginger products, things which would be highly sought-after products internationally.