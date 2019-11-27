Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Regional Council are investigating the feasibility of making the airport an international airfreight destination
Bundaberg Regional Council are investigating the feasibility of making the airport an international airfreight destination
News

Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

Zachary O'Brien
27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council is investigating the feasibility of turning Bundaberg Airport into an international airfreight destination.

The move would help take local products to the world.

Mayor Jack Dempsey raised the investigation into the airport expansion during his opening address to the Freight Action Plan workshop in Bundaberg yesterday.

The expansion was also listed as among the top projects shaping Bundaberg in the council's recent prospectus.

"Planning for the region's future freight requirements is critical to the growth of our economy and the productivity of our industries, particularly the agricultural sector," Cr Dempsey said. "As a council we have specific goals for freight planning across the region which includes removing heavy vehicles from Quay St and ensuring appropriate transport corridors to the Port of Bundaberg."

The council's recently released prospectus does not give a timeline for the project to be completed, and while costing investigations are ongoing, it is estimated to be between $70 million and $80 million.

"We're investigating the feasibility of upgrading the Bundaberg Airport to handle international freight," Cr Dempsey said.

"A business case is being examined to determine funding options for this exciting possibility, which would see our fresh agricultural produce delivered speedily to fast-growing Asian markets."

The council's executive director of strategic projects and economic development, Ben Artup, said representatives visited Toowoomba last week and saw a similar project allowing international airfreight.

"They do beef, they do baby milk powder, they do artwork and they do a few custom vehicles," Mr Artup said.

Other items he mentioned included chocolate-coated macadamia nuts and specialty ginger products, things which would be highly sought-after products internationally.

bundaberg airport bundaberg regional council feasibility study freight mayor jack dempsey
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artist’s landscape brings colour to drought

        premium_icon Artist’s landscape brings colour to drought

        Art & Theatre SITTING on top of sixty acres worth of paddocks and grassy hills on a Childers property is a unique work of art.

        Bundy MP delighted: new inclusions for disability parking

        premium_icon Bundy MP delighted: new inclusions for disability parking

        News THE Palaszczuk Government announced today they have extended the disability parking...

        Give some cheer to struggling families this Christmas

        Give some cheer to struggling families this Christmas

        News Share the joy of Christmas and take part in the NewsMail’s annual Adopt a...

        MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        premium_icon MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        News Horror story becomes reality as two-year-old raped at home