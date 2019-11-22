Mayor plans investigation into scheme

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he will look at the costs associated with a home builders scheme.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he will look at the costs associated with a home builders scheme.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey is expected to announce an investigation into a house builders’ incentive today.

Cr Dempsey will speak at the Urban Development Institute of Australia’s ‘Future of Bundaberg’ event today, where he will reveal an investigation into the costs of the scheme.

Under the Mayor’s proposed scheme, the Bundaberg Regional Council could fund between $5000 to $20,000 for each new house that is built.

“State and Federal Governments have talked about using major infrastructure developments to stimulate the economy, but in most cases, this has occurred almost exclusively in major cities,” Cr Dempsey said.

“If the cost-benefit analysis deems it viable, we’ll look to implement this as part of the next council budget.

“I’ll present the findings of our study to the State and Federal Governments and seek their assistance to maximise the potential grant for local homeowners.”

Cr Dempsey’s proposal is similar to a scheme set up by the Rockhampton Regional Council.

Since August it created a $5000 scheme for its residents to build new houses, which would have a subsidy on rates.

When the scheme was brought to the attention of the Bundaberg Regional Council, a spokesman described it as “an interesting idea”.

However, Cr Dempsey had written a letter to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Prime Minister Scott Morrison a year ago, asking for them to help fund $10,000 for each new dwelling that was built.

He wrote that this would counter the building approvals that had decreased dramatically within the past decade.

UDIA president Nathan Freeman said he was aware of the proposal that Cr Dempsey will present at the event, saying “it certainly will go towards fixing the issue we’ve got at the moment”.

“Any stimulation that will help people get into the market will certainly help,” Mr Freeman said.

He said the development and construction industry was significant to the rest of the local economy, which is why it was important to find ways of making it grow.

“It creates jobs, it puts more money back into the economy, and it flows into other areas like retail,” Mr Freeman said.

“It’s really important that the development industry itself is kicking along.

“If that stays stagnant the rest of the economy does struggle.”

Mr Freeman said he understood the time frame of the incentive could be about two years, which was enough time to create interest in the scheme.

If it was a permanent scheme, potential homeowners may procrastinate, which would limit the scheme’s effectiveness.