Mayor: Nothing new about dam except politics

North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers said the State Government had to act in regards to Paradise Dam if it had “detrimental implications”.

THERE is nothing new about Paradise Dam’s spillway this week, if one removed politics from the process.

This is according to North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers, who referred to the State Government’s amendment, which aimed to speed the lowering of the dam’s spillway by five metres.

“This may seem boisterous to some,” Cr Chambers said.

“However, it’s the same principle they’ve been following all along.

“If the dam isn’t safe, they have to act.

“I actually don’t care what side of politics anyone’s on, if you are responsible for an asset, which has detrimental implications on human life … then you have to act.”

She said there were 13 reports which had said action was needed to lower the spillway, although she acknowledged she had not read them.

“I am aware that there is the Rizzo report to come. However, what is it going to say that would make 13 other report findings obsolete?”