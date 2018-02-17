Mayor meets with health board to discuss new hospital

CRUNCH TIME: Mayor Jack Dempsey leaving Bundaberg Hospital after a meeting with the board about the $3 million business case for a new hospital.

CRUNCH TIME: Mayor Jack Dempsey leaving Bundaberg Hospital after a meeting with the board about the $3 million business case for a new hospital. Jim Alouat

THE State Government has begun its $3million business case for a new or substantially refurbished Bundaberg Hospital in a positive sign the region may get a level five hospital in the future.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the $3million business case during the November state election.

The business case will provide a detailed examination of the best options for the hospital, taking into account the future health needs of the region's ageing population and if Bundaberg needed a level five hospital.

Yesterday, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey visited Bundaberg Hospital to meet with the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board to discuss all available options.

The meeting came after a letter to the editor from WBHHS chairwoman Peta Jamieson, printed in yesterday's NewsMail, suggested the signing of a memorandum of understanding last week between Bundaberg Regional Council, Mater Hospital and CQUniversity had nothing to do with a new hospital.

She also said any development regarding a new hospital would come from the health minister or health board and anything else was "speculation” and could "compromise the best possible outcome” for the community.

The NewsMail asked CrDempsey if he agreed with Ms Jamieson's assessment.

"We discussed all of those avenues and what we all agree on is Bundaberg is the best location for a level five hospital,” he said.

"Whether it be an upgrade or another site, that's the importance of getting all of the stakeholders together to formulate a good business plan.

"It's a great credit to the State Government and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board for getting that $3 million commitment.”

Health Minister Steven Miles said planning for any major new infrastructure included concept and business case evaluation, before any decision was made.

"After completing the concept plan stage for a redeveloped Bundaberg Hospital, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is now progressing to a detailed business case,” he said.

"This involves consulting with Building Queensland, Queensland Health's planning team and other experts before presenting to the Investment Review Committee.”

The entire business case process is expected to take about 18 months.

"People can have a little hope and faith that this facility is coming,” CrDempsey said.