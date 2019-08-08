Menu
NAVY PUSH: The ex-HMAS Tobruk awaits scuttling at the Port of Bundaberg.
Mayor launches new bid for a Navy base in Bundy

Geordi Offord
8th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
BUNDABERG Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey has made a fresh call for a Navy base at the Port of Bundaberg.

It comes just weeks after Exercise Talisman Sabre in Bundaberg with Cr Dempsey saying the region was defence ready after the success of the operation.

"There should be a fresh look at establishing a Royal Australian Navy base at the Port of Bundaberg,” Cr Dempsey said.

"In 2012, Council and Gladstone Ports Corporation published a 'Naval Base Opportunity' document following the 2009 release of a Defence White Paper.

"Now is the ideal time for this logical idea to be re-examined.

"There has been recent speculation about a naval base possibly being developed in Brisbane. There are strategic and planning issues that make Bundaberg a more attractive proposition.”

Cr Dempsey said up to 6000ha of land of the State Development Area would be available for a potential base.

"We're at the very southern boundary of the cyclone zone and we're outside the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

"We have a port that's capable of achieving deep-water access that would not be competing with urban encroachment, which Brisbane and Sydney face, or with competition from the resource industry that Wollongong, Gladstone and other large ports face.

"I'll be writing to Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, asking her to discuss the Bundaberg navy base proposal with the Chief of Navy.”

