Mayor is happy to get on board Very Fast Train

Could a bullet train be the answer to all our travel problems?

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has jumped on board the bullet train express, not put off by NewsMail Facebook commentators who believe a Very Fast Train would be a slow-moving process.

"The proposal to have a Very Fast Train service linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg is based on the incredible opportunities it would create as well as the economic benefits that I am certain will stack up,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We have lifestyle choices in the Bundaberg region that are the envy of the rest of Australia.”

"Opportunities to open up the Wide Bay to visitors and investment can certainly ride on the rails of a Very Fast Train service.

Cr Dempsey said it was high time regional areas got a decent slice of the taxation pie and money was invested areas which offered unparalleled lifestyle choices and affordability.

He has also called on the Federal Government to use some of its $10 billion National Railway Program to explore extending the Inland Rail from Toowoomba to the Port of Bundaberg.

What social media says:

BUNDABERG travellers may have a new way to get from A to B if an LNP proposal goes ahead.

A bullet train connecting the Gold Coast to Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay could be on the cards for Queensland.

As the Palaszczuk Government ramps up its campaign against the Commonwealth for failing to commit further funds to its $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project in last week's Federal Budget, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has written to the Prime Minister asking him to consider another rail project for the state - a Very Fast Train.

It is the latest salvo in the war to win over the hearts and minds of Queensland commuters, although how much it would cost taxpayers is uncertain.

The Opposition hopes it can secure some federal cash should it win government to develop a business case for the project.

"The Australian Government's $20 million Faster Rail Initiative creates an exciting opportunity for south-east Queensland,” Mr Nicholls and deputy Deb Frecklington wrote in a letter to Mr Turnbull.

"We seek the Australian Government's support for business case funding through this initiative for a Very Fast Train linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay.”

But some Bundaberg residents aren't so sure such a train would be a great idea - or even come to fruition.

"It will never come this far ... most of the money is always spent down the southern corner,” Marguerite Palmer said on the NewsMail Facebook page.

"When I see it I will believe it,” Laurel Dahlhelm Prince said.

Some said the idea was just another can of worms waiting to be opened.

"Why? We have a Tilt Train that hasn't run to it's potential for years for a start,” John Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy said the tracks in use in Queensland wouldn't support the speeds of Very Fast Trains.

"Can't see any government coming up with hundreds of millions to build it either,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said existing infrastructure like highways, rail and airports should be fixed first "before wasting money” on the idea.