More misconduct complaints upheld against mayor

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft must undertake further counselling after a regional review panel upheld three additional misconduct complaints against him.

New details uploaded on the Fraser Coast Regional Council's public complaints register this week reveal the allegations against the embattled mayor were upheld yesterday.

It brings Cr Loft's total misconduct complaint count to seven.

The addition to the complaints register state Cr Loft:

Has received three orders reprimanding him for inappropriate conduct within the one year (5/12/2016, 28/03/2017 and 8/9/2017).

Has received three orders reprimanding him for inappropriate conduct within the one year (28/03/2017, 8/9/2017 and 27/09/2017).

Misrepresented the director-general's views to the councillors.

The review panel ordered Cr Loft undergo further counselling about his misconduct and how not to repeat it, and the counselling "be provided as part of the ongoing counselling currently under way with the department".

"This counselling should specifically address how Cr Loft can fulfil the responsibilities of his role without breaching the Code of Conduct," the orders read.

The latest complaints come as Cr Loft faces suspension from the State Government over repeated findings of inappropriate conduct and misconduct during his tenure as mayor, according to former Local Government Minister Mark Furner.

Cr Loft will also face court on January 18 after being arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission on November 30.

Cr Loft's lawyer Angelo Venardos said his client planned to fight the charges.