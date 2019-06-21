MAYOR EXPLAINS: Lowest rate rise in regional council's history

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has this morning handed down the 2019-2020 budget for the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Here in his own words, Cr Dempsey outlines what it means for the region.

When this Council was elected in 2016 we set about improving the Council budget, initiating measures to stimulate the local economy and build Australia's best regional community.

These things don't happen overnight and they don't happen in isolation.

They require planning, partnerships and commitment.

After much hard work the Bundaberg Region is now poised for an exciting new era.

Looking at the broader economy, unemployment is still high but trending downwards. Agriculture is diversifying and creating new markets.

Advanced manufacturing shows the Bundaberg Region is a clever community.

Waste disposal vehicles are made here, cane harvesters, aeroplanes and much more.

Bundaberg Region people are innovative. All of us admire the enterprise and initiative of our entrepreneurs.

Council is leading the way through initiatives such as smart water meters.

We introduced the Hinkler Innovation Series to share ideas from around the world and we are developing an open data policy to share information with the community and app developers.

We're connecting people with their local government and each other.

New Council websites are being developed and the Bundaberg Now website will continue to provide a forum for community engagement and sharing information.

We still face many challenges but the building blocks are in place.

Council is playing its part in this Budget through sound financial management and targeted spending to stimulate business.

Rate revenue will rise 1.8 per cent to a total of $150.4 million.

This is the lowest increase in the history of Bundaberg Regional Council.

Council recognises that cost of living pressures are a big issue for many people in our community, which is why we're adopting a minimal rate increase.

We are also raising the pensioner discount from $140 to $165 at an additional cost of $259,000 to provide relief for 10,360 pensioner ratepayers.

The budget commits nearly $108 million for capital projects, up from $102 million in the current financial year.

This investment will build better roads and bridges, improve drainage, upgrade our parks and create more footpaths.

Almost every resident will see council workers and contractors in their neighbourhood over the next 12 months, building Australia's best regional community.

Many of these projects are being funded through the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

Others, such as the Gin Gin streetscape and Childers Pool upgrades, have received Federal Government support.

The Regional Deal offers promise of more partnerships between Federal, State and Local Government, similar to the Gin Gin Community Hub, which all three levels of government are funding.

Council continues to support arts and culture, sport and recreation, waste disposal, environmental management, food health and more through ongoing operational funds.

The total operational expenditure in 2019-20 is $195 million.

Roads ($27.8 million) and Water Services ($23.4 million) account for nearly half of our projected capital spending.

There will be significant works such as Winfield Road bridge replacements and water treatment plant upgrades.

I'd like to thank councillors for their collaborative approach to framing this year's Budget.

I also acknowledge our staff for their ongoing commitment to building Australia's best regional community.